Robbery Bid Caught on Camera in Italy: Armed Robbers Attack Cash-in-Transit Van With Explosives on Highway, Video Surfaces

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Armed assailants staged a daylight robbery attempt on a cash-in-transit van along a highway between Brindisi and Lecce in southern Italy on Monday, February 9. Viral video shows masked gunmen blocking the road with burning vehicles and using explosive charges against the van before officers intervened. The attackers, some reportedly posing with flashing blue lights, fled the scene after detonating an explosive device at the rear of the vehicle, but were unable to seize the contents of the reinforced compartment. Local police and Carabinieri have arrested two suspects and are searching for others involved; no serious injuries have been reported. The highway was temporarily closed as investigators processed the scene. Viral Video From US: Stevens County Firefighters Rescue Yearling Deer Stranded on Frozen Loon Lake in Washington.

Robbery Caught on Camera in Italy:

WATCH 🚨 Armed robbers attack cash-in-transit van on highway in southern Italy in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/orseyqnnWw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).