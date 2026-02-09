Robbery Bid Caught on Camera in Italy: Armed Robbers Attack Cash-in-Transit Van With Explosives on Highway, Video Surfaces
Armed assailants staged a daylight robbery attempt on a cash-in-transit van along a highway between Brindisi and Lecce in southern Italy on Monday, February 9. Viral video shows masked gunmen blocking the road with burning vehicles and using explosive charges against the van before officers intervened.
Armed assailants staged a daylight robbery attempt on a cash-in-transit van along a highway between Brindisi and Lecce in southern Italy on Monday, February 9. Viral video shows masked gunmen blocking the road with burning vehicles and using explosive charges against the van before officers intervened. The attackers, some reportedly posing with flashing blue lights, fled the scene after detonating an explosive device at the rear of the vehicle, but were unable to seize the contents of the reinforced compartment. Local police and Carabinieri have arrested two suspects and are searching for others involved; no serious injuries have been reported. The highway was temporarily closed as investigators processed the scene. Viral Video From US: Stevens County Firefighters Rescue Yearling Deer Stranded on Frozen Loon Lake in Washington.
Robbery Caught on Camera in Italy:
WATCH 🚨 Armed robbers attack cash-in-transit van on highway in southern Italy in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/orseyqnnWw
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 9, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).