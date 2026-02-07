Mumbai, February 7: Rescue crews from Stevens County Fire District 1 successfully saved a yearling deer that had become trapped on the frozen surface of Loon Lake on Tuesday, January 26. The rescue, which utilised specialised ice-rescue equipment and newly implemented procedures, took place after local residents spotted the animal struggling to gain traction approximately 200 feet from the shoreline. After a coordinated effort to secure the deer and bring it to safety, the animal was warmed and released back into the wild, reportedly unharmed.

The incident began when neighbours Ginger and Dan Poleschook observed the young deer from their property. According to the couple, the yearling had wandered onto the ice but was unable to stand or move toward the shore due to the slick surface following a recent cold snap. US: Nurse Performs CPR on Drunk Raccoon Found in Distillery Dumpster in Kentucky; Video Surfaces.

Concerned for the animal's welfare, the residents contacted Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials, who then coordinated with Stevens County Fire District 1 for a technical ice rescue.

New Rescue Procedures in Action

Stevens County Fire District 1 responded to the scene with two fire trucks and a specialised rescue team. The operation served as a live application of the district's updated ice rescue protocols. One firefighter donned a specialised cold-weather flotation suit - designed to keep the rescuer buoyant and warm in freezing temperatures - and ventured out onto the ice. The mission proved delicate, as the yearling became agitated and began to struggle more intensely as the rescuer approached.

Execution of the Deer Rescue

The rescuer initially attempted to use a lasso to secure the deer, but the animal's movements made it difficult to maintain a hold. To prevent the deer from further injuring itself or sliding further into the centre of the lake, the firefighter eventually had to physically restrain the animal by laying over it to keep it calm and stationary. With the deer secured, the shore-based crew used a safety rope attached to the rescuer to pull both the firefighter and the deer back to the bank. Once on solid ground, crews ensured the deer was dry and warm before releasing it into a nearby forested area away from the hazardous ice. Bear in Tennessee: Viral Video Shows Police Chasing Animal out of Gatlinburg Garage in the US.

Community Impact of the Rescue

Local residents praised the efficiency of the response. Fire officials took the opportunity to remind the public that while frozen lakes can appear solid, ice conditions in the Pacific Northwest can change rapidly. They urged residents to call professional emergency services rather than attempting to walk onto thin or unknown ice themselves to assist wildlife.

