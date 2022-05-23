Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian diplomat to the UN in Geneva resigned over 'aggressive war' in Ukraine. The diplomat said that he is ashamed of his country, reports AP. Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison in the first war crimes trial since the invasion of Russia on Ukraine.

Check tweet:

Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns over 'aggressive war' in Ukraine, says he's 'ashamed of my country,' reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2022

