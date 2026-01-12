US President Donald Trump has revived his long-standing proposal for US control of Greenland, arguing that outright ownership, not a lease, is necessary for national security. "US is "talking about acquiring, not leasing" the country, "if we don't do it, Russia or China will, you need ownership, you really need title," Donald Trump told the press on Air Force One on January 11, 2026. Trump said that full ownership is necessary to prevent China or Russia from gaining a foothold in the Arctic. Dismissing Greenland’s defenses as inadequate, Trump said leasing or cooperation would fall short, insisting the US needs “title” to secure the territory. ‘Will Always Be There for NATO, Even If They Won’t Be for Us’: Donald Trump Raises Doubt Over Alliance Amid Greenland Tensions.

Donald Trump Says US Should ‘Acquire’ Greenland

NOW - Trump says Greenland's defense is "two dog sleds" and that the U.S. is "talking about acquiring, not leasing" the country, "if we don't do it, Russia or China will... you need ownership, you really need title..." pic.twitter.com/SyMHRJHwS2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 12, 2026

