An old video has resurfaced showing a Russian Su-35 fighter jet performing a dangerously close “headbutt” manoeuvre, cutting off a US Air Force F-16 during a routine intercept off Alaska’s coast in 2024. The US pilot can be heard exclaiming in shock as the Su-35 buzzed past, putting both aircraft at risk. The incident, described by NORAD as “unsafe” and “unprofessional,” occurred in international airspace within the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone. NORAD commander Gen. Gregory M. Guillot condemned the Russian pilot’s actions, saying such behaviour endangered all involved and fell short of professional standards. The F-16, equipped with AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles, maintained a disciplined intercept despite the risky stunt. F-47 Fighter Jet: US Air Force Reveals Key Specifications of Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet After Donald Trump Announces F-47 and F-55 Fighter Jets From Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar (See Pic and Video).

Russian Fighter Jet Su-35 Cuts Off US F-16 Over Alaska

🇺🇸🇷🇺 MID-AIR MADNESS: RUSSIAN JET CUTS OFF U.S. FIGHTER “HOLY F...!” a U.S. pilot shouts as a Russian jet pulls a way too close stunt mid-air. The SU-35 buzzed past the F-16 in a dangerously close maneuver off Alaska’s coast. This wasn’t Top Gun. This was real, and way too… pic.twitter.com/AibQXOwQe2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 9, 2025

