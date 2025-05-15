Today, May 15, US President Donald Trump said that the United States Air Force will soon have the world's first and only 6th generation fighter jet, F-47. He also made an announcement about the fighter jet F-55. Notably, the announcement was made by the US President from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Following Trump's announcement, the US Air Force unveiled the first official specifications of the future sixth-generation fighter jet, the F-47. The new fighter, which has been developed as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme, will feature an impressive combat range of over 1,000 nautical miles (approximately 1,850 km). General David Allvin, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, shared a graphic image on social media comparing the capabilities of fourth, fifth, and sixth-generation fighter jets. The F-47, which is being developed by Boeing, is designed to fulfil the critical requirement of operating deep within enemy territory and is expected to reach speeds exceeding Mach 2. Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Visit: UAE Welcomes US President With Air Force Jet Escort, Repeats Grand Gesture Seen During PM Narendra Modi’s April Visit (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Announces 'First 6th-Gen Fighter Jet F-47' and F-55 From Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Comparison of 4th 5th and 6th Generation Fighter Jets

Our @usairforce will continue to be the world’s best example of speed, agility, and lethality. Modernization means fielding a collection of assets that provide unique dilemmas for adversaries—matching capabilities to threats—while keeping us on the right side of the cost curve. pic.twitter.com/vqjxCdBYid — General David Allvin (@OfficialCSAF) May 13, 2025

US President Confirms US Exploring F-55 Fighter Jet

