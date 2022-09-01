Saudi Arabia ordered investigation after a video went viral in which dozens of male security forces can be seen attacking on an orphanage house hosting females. The now viral video shows security forces attacking women, who according to sources began a hunger strike against their living conditions in the orphanage, using tasers and sticks.

Watch Video:

Violence against women in #SaudiArabia is a horrific.. This is an attack by dozens of male security forces who used tasers and sticks and abused orphaned girls inside the orphanage just for their hunger strike to improve their poor living conditions.#ايتام_خميس_مشيط pic.twitter.com/NHevnNR9Ki — Mahmoud Refaat (@DrMahmoudRefaat) August 30, 2022

