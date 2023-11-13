Pentagon's UFO chief Sean Kirkpatrick is set to step down next month. Sean Kirkpatrick, Director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), announced his retirement after a 27-year career in the department and the United States Intelligence Community. “If we don't prove it's aliens, then what we're finding is evidence of other people doing stuff in our backyard. And that's not good," he said. Pentagon to Release Declassified UFO Photos and Videos? US Agency Announces New Website to Provide Available Information on UAPs.

Pentagon UFO Chief Resigns

NEW: Pentagon UFO chief resigns after warning recent sightings could be foreign powers — or aliens, NY Post reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 13, 2023

