In a noble move, Spain is all set to become the first Western country to offer 'menstrual leave' to women. According to reports, women who suffer from severe period pain will be allowed to take leave from work for up to three days each month.

Check tweet:

Spain is set to become first Western country offering ‘menstrual leave’ to women. Women who suffer from severe period pain will be allowed to take leave from work for up to three days each month Thread 🧵👇https://t.co/Wz1s49mEmq pic.twitter.com/xfRxFJMiIR — Telegraph Life (@TelegraphLife) May 11, 2022

