A shooting incident has come to light from the United States. According to news agency BNO News, at least one person was killed and six others were injured after a shooting at a casino in Eagle Pass, Texas. It is reported that the suspect(s) are not in custody. The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Texas has left at least one person dead and six others injured. The shooting incident has led to a heavy police presence, with authorities urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. A probe in connection with the incident is underway. US Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Shooter Opens Fire From Boat at American Fish Company Restaurant in North Carolina (Watch Video).

Shooting at Casino in Texas, Several Injured

At least 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting at casino in Eagle Pass, Texas; suspect(s) not in custody - local officials

