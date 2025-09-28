North Carolina, September 28: An active shooter opened fire from a boat at a restaurant in North Carolina, killing at least three people and leaving several others injured before fleeing the scene, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (local time) at the American Fish Company, a popular pub and restaurant located at 150 Yacht Basin Drive in the Southport Yacht Basin area, about 20 miles south of Wilmington.

According to police, at least seven people were shot during the attack, including three who were pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were transported to local hospitals, though officials have not yet released details about their conditions. City Manager Noah Saldo confirmed that a boat pulled up to the restaurant and began firing into the crowd before speeding away. ‘I Did My Duty’: US Man Arrested After Admitting on Live TV to Killing and Burying Parents 8 Years Ago (Watch Video).

"Several people were taken to the hospital," he said, adding that the figures may change as emergency crews continue their response. The city administration urged residents to stay away from the area, remain indoors, and immediately report any suspicious activity to 911. A public statement reiterated that while injuries had been confirmed, the exact number remained uncertain. "Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911," the statement read. US Mass Shooting: One Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at New Hampshire Country Club, Suspect in Custody.

Three Killed, Several Injured in Mass Shooting in US

BREAKING: 🔴 Several people have been killed after an active shooter on a boat opened fire at a restaurant in Southport, North Carolina, BNO News reported citing police. pic.twitter.com/wenwant5We — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 28, 2025

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were assisting the Southport Police Department in handling the unfolding situation. "The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office stated. Chatter over emergency scanners suggested multiple fatalities beyond the confirmed toll, though officials have not verified those claims. The situation, which unfolded near the American Fish Company, remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to search for the suspect.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

