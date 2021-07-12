Thailand To Mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection against COVID-19 delta variant

Thailand will use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac's shot as their first dose, after hundreds of health workers who received two doses of the Chinese vaccine were infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/WkS6Mbh6gapic.twitter.com/27QilCXQRM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

