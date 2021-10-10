Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday met newly settled Afghan refugees in Oreleans. Trudeau handed over gift baskets to resettled Afghan families. The Canadian PM tweeted, "Thanksgiving is about more than just giving thanks. It’s about giving back, too. And this morning in Orléans, I joined Carmen and others as they did exactly that. To everyone who helped put together these hampers for the Rahimis and other resettled Afghan families, thank you."

Tweet By Justin Trudeau:

