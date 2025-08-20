A fire has broken out on the United States (US) Navy ship off Japan's Okinawa on Wednesday, August 20, NHK reported. According to the report, the blaze erupted on the US Navy ship New Orleans. The media outlet further said that no casualties or injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, the Self-Defence Forces of Japan have launched an operation to douse the fire. More details are awaited. Donald Trump Removes Board of Visitors for US Service Academies, Says ‘Infiltrated by Woke Leftists’.

US Navy Ship Fire

BREAKING: Reports a fire has broken out on a US Navy vessel off Okinawa, southern Japan. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 20, 2025

US Navy Ship Catches Fire Off Japan Coast

NEW: Fire broke out aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) while docked at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan. US Navy & Japan Self-Defense Forces fought the blaze. Cause, damage, and casualties not yet confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xbWLGoA1Xd — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 20, 2025

