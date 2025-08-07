Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday presented US President Donald Trump with a custom-made glass disc featuring the Apple logo, set in a 24-karat gold base sourced from Utah. The engraved gift, made by a former US Marine now working at Apple, was unveiled in the Oval Office ahead of Cook’s announcement of a massive new USD 100 billion investment in US manufacturing. The commitment takes Apple’s total US investment pledge to USD 600 billion over four years. Cook lauded the craftsmanship behind the unique memento, noting its origin from Corning’s glass line. Trump welcomed the gesture and praised the investment, though it falls short of his demand for Apple to produce iPhones domestically. The move may help Apple navigate potential tariff risks as it deepens its manufacturing footprint within the US. ‘Make iPhone in US, Not in India’: Donald Trump Warns 25% Tariff on Apple if iPhones Are Not Manufactured Domestically.

Tim Cook Gifts Trump Gold-Set Apple Glass

