US President Donald Trump has warned that Apple will face a 25% tariff on iPhones if they are made outside the US. On May 23, 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that iPhones sold in America must be built within the country. He mentioned that he had already informed Apple CEO Tim Cook about this matter. Trump said, “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else.” In his post, Trump added that if Apple chooses to produce iPhones in India or any other country, the company must pay a tariff of at least 25%. Apple Smart Glasses May Be Launched With AI Features in 2026 To Rival Google and Meta; Know What To Expect.

Donald Trump Warns To Impose 25% Tariff on Apple iPhone if It Is Made in India

