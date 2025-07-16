A massive fire broke out at the main stage of Belgium’s world-famous Tomorrowland music festival, just two days before its scheduled opening on July 18. Dramatic footage shared online shows flames ripping through the elaborate stage design as fire engines battled the blaze. Authorities confirmed that no attendees were present during the incident, but several staff members were believed to be on-site for setup. Local residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke. Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic dance music festivals, is expected to draw over 400,000 fans over two weekends. Organisers have not yet announced how the fire will impact the event’s schedule. London Fire: Blaze Erupts at 11th Floor of 17-Storey Building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth, Dousing Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Tomorrowland Music Festival Fire

😱 Another view of the fire on the main stage of the Tomorrowland festival. The festival in Belgium is due to start on Friday.pic.twitter.com/zlX51gUNvd — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 16, 2025

WATCH: Large fire engulfs mainstage at Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium. It's due to start on Friday pic.twitter.com/sI5LJGafA2 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 16, 2025

