A woman claimed she was barred from boarding a Spirit Airlines flight at Miami Airport because her shorts were “too short,” despite wearing the same outfit earlier. Tanasia Greyer said she was stopped at the gate and told she couldn't board “like that,” prompting a heated argument. Though she covered up with a robe, the airline allegedly still denied her entry. Her sister, Jessica Kordelewski, defended her, but was arrested for disorderly conduct after clashing with authorities. The sisters were later forced to book a separate flight and say they're still processing the incident. Spirit Airlines maintained the denial was due to Greyer’s "disruptive behavior" and non-compliance with its dress code. Woman Strips Down in Bizarre Airport Meltdown: Spirit Airlines Passenger Removes Clothes in Frustration Amid Heated Argument in Florida (Watch Video).

Spirit Airlines Bars Woman Over 'Short' Shorts

Woman Denied Boarding on Spirit Airlines Flight at Miami Airport Over "Too Short" Shorts, Sister Arrested After Heated Dispute Do you believe the airline was justified in refusing her service? https://t.co/OMUTp0JNri — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)