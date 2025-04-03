A woman at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US caused a stir when she stripped down during a heated argument. A video of the incident has since gone viral, which shows the woman yelling as other passengers sit nearby. Additional footage circulating online reveals her topless, wearing only white underwear and shoes. Shortly after, police arrived and gave her a black T-shirt, which she put on. The video was shared on X (Formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Spirit Airlines passenger has a meltdown, takes her clothes off during an argument at the airport.” As the woman shouted during the argument, some passengers in the gate area appeared to avert their gaze, unable to make out the details of the heated exchange. Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Abuse Accuser Injured in Car Crash, Says She Has ‘Just 4 Days To Live’ After Suffering Kidney Failure in Bus Accident (View Viral Post).

Watch Video Of Woman Indulging In An Argument At Airport

Spirit Airlines passenger has a meltdown, takes her clothes off during an argument at the airport. The woman was seen with minimal clothes on, yelling at someone before a police officer arrived and told her to put her shirt back on. The incident reportedly took place at the… pic.twitter.com/5Eu4A450Tm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2025

