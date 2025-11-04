Washington, DC, November 4: FBI Director Kash Patel defended his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, amid allegations that she was an Israeli spy, calling the claims "disgustingly baseless" and "a total disgrace." The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that Patel used an FBI jet to attend Wilkins’ performance in Pennsylvania, triggering political backlash. Responding on X, Patel slammed critics for spreading falsehoods about his personal life and partner. "The attacks against Alexis - a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life - are beyond pathetic," he wrote.

According to an NDTV report, the controversy began after former FBI agent and conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin claimed on his podcast that Patel used a USD 60 million FBI jet to fly to Pennsylvania to attend Wilkins’ country music performance at a wrestling event on October 25. Seraphin alleged that Patel misused taxpayer money during a government funding crisis, sparking outrage on social media. Patel, however, maintained that his travel was conducted in accordance with Bureau policy and that he had reimbursed the government for personal use of the aircraft. Terrorist Attack Foiled in US: FBI Arrests Multiple Suspects for Plotting ‘Potential Terror Attack’ Over Halloween Weekend in Michigan, Says Kash Patel.

Kash Patel Defends Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Amid ‘Israeli Spy’ Allegations

I am proud of the work of this FBI. We’re taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists — and so much more. Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) November 2, 2025

A Times of India report stated that the FBI later clarified that Patel is required to use Bureau-operated aircraft for all official and personal travel for security reasons. The agency confirmed that Patel’s trip adhered to federal regulations and that he reimbursed the government beforehand for any non-official expenses. The report also noted that the FBI condemned the allegations, calling the media coverage “disingenuous and dumb.” Officials emphasised that the director’s limited personal use of the jet was consistent with the same security protocols followed by previous Bureau chiefs. Kash Patel Fires FBI Trainee for Displaying Gay Pride Flag at California Field Office.

Following the uproar, Patel took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend both his reputation and Wilkins, dismissing the claims as an attempt to tarnish their credibility. He reiterated his focus on “rebuilding the Bureau from the ground up” and urged critics to avoid personal attacks. Wilkins, meanwhile, has filed a USD 5 million defamation lawsuit against Seraphin over his unfounded claims that she was linked to Israeli intelligence, asserting that the accusations have caused serious harm to her reputation and career.

