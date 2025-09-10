US President Donald Trump Smiles at Camera As Protesters Confronted Him at Washington Restaurant (Photo Credits: X/ @codepink)

Pro-Palestine activists from Codepink disrupted a dinner attended by US President Donald Trump and senior Cabinet members at a Washington, DC restaurant on Tuesday night, September 9. Videos posted on X show protesters chanting "Free DC, Free Palestine" and calling Trump "the Hitler of our time" as he made his way to his table. The dinner, attended by Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and JD Vance, was intended to showcase the administration’s efforts on crime and safety in the capital. Protesters were quickly escorted out, but the demonstration continued outside the venue. CODEPINK’s social media post criticised the attendees, saying they "feast while Gaza starves" and called for an end to the global community terrorising. Donald Trump’s Advisor Peter Navarro Calls India’s Russian Oil Purchases ‘Blood Money’, Launches Fresh Attack on Elon Musk.

Codepink Activists Disrupt Donald Trump Dinner in DC

People confront Donald Trump at a DC restaurant. He smiles at the camera as they chant “Free DC, free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time.” Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and JD Vance seen alongside Trump for the dinner. pic.twitter.com/icBKF2j5Uu — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) September 10, 2025

Donald Trump Called “Hitler of Our Time” by Activists

CODEPINK activists disrupted Trump, Vance, Hegseth, Rubio, and other cabinet members’ dinner. They feast while Gaza starves. Trump is the Hitler of our time. Free DC. Free Palestine! Stop terrorizing communities all over the world!! pic.twitter.com/dPLeWIwHLH — CODEPINK (@codepink) September 10, 2025

Codepink Activist Escorted Out of Restaurant After Disrupting Trump's Dinner

Protesters were subsequently escorted out of the restaurant pic.twitter.com/FeHQmsIDBU — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)