Ankara. July 30: The death toll in wildfires in Southern Turkey rose to 4 on Friday. Firefighting operations are underway in at least six provinces of the country. People from the affected areas have been evacuated to safer location. Russian tourists were also evacuated to safer places. "#PrayForTurkey" is trending on Twitter after the wildfire wreaked havoc in the southern region of Turkey.

Here Are Some Of The Tweets:

