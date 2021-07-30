Ankara. July 30: The death toll in wildfires in Southern Turkey rose to 4 on Friday. Firefighting operations are underway in at least six provinces of the country. People from the affected areas have been evacuated to safer location. Russian tourists were also evacuated to safer places. "#PrayForTurkey" is trending on Twitter after the wildfire wreaked havoc in the southern region of Turkey.

Here Are Some Of The Tweets:

When a fire breaks out in any other country in the world, all the other countries run for help. The same isn't the case for Turkey. It's not only Turkey's forests that are burning, but the world's oxygen sources and the homes of many animals.Please don't be silent!#PrayforTurkey pic.twitter.com/vF4cLSews1 — Amal Fatima ⁦🖤 (@thatladyamal) July 30, 2021

Massive wildfire has erupted in more than 20locations across Turkey's mountainous regions,severely affecting wildlife,killing many people& damaging public properties.Our heartfelt condolences with the ppl of the republic of Turkey.May almighty show mercy on Turkey#PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/hD9NKoAl4Q — Zaland Wazir (@LeftistGuy10) July 30, 2021

