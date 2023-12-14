Turkey's MP Hasan Bitmez passed away after suffering a heart attack while delivering a speech in Parliament. In a fervent statement condemning Israel, Bitmez proclaimed that "Israel will face Allah's wrath," moments before collapsing off his podium. The 53-year-old lawmaker was promptly hospitalised and remained in extremely critical condition before passing away. Turkey Tornado Videos: Dalaman City Gripped by Fear as Massive Tornado Takes Shape.

Turkey MP Hasan Bitmez Dies After Heart Attack

Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez collapsed from a heart attack moments after saying Israel will ‘suffer the wrath of Allah’ pic.twitter.com/7056yMUaxa — Consul General Idit Shamir (@ShamirIdit) December 12, 2023

Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez, who suffered heart attack while declaring Israel would face "Allah's wrath," has died in hospital pic.twitter.com/h00Nq2AH0A — BNO News (@BNONews) December 14, 2023

