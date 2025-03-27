US immigration authorities detained Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, late Tuesday, revoking her visa. A viral video shows plainclothes officers, later masking their faces, handcuffing Ozturk as she yelled. Her phone was also confiscated. The Fulbright Scholar, studying child development at Tufts University, had co-authored a student paper last year criticizing the university’s stance on Israel-related divestment. A federal judge has ordered ICE to keep Ozturk in Massachusetts for at least 48 hours. Tufts acknowledged the detention but provided no further details. The university has faced scrutiny over alleged antisemitism amid pro-Palestinian protests. ICE and DHS have not commented on the case. Ozturk’s lawyer has filed a lawsuit arguing her detention was unlawful. Badar Khan Suri Arrested in US: Indian Student at Georgetown University Faces Deportation After ICE Detains Him Over Alleged Hamas Ties.

The horrific moment that Tufts grad student and anti-war activist Rumeysa Ozturk was detained (kidnapped) by Trump’s ICE thugs. Somerville, MA #FreePalestine #FreeRemeysa pic.twitter.com/eetyAN1LSF — Working Mass (@DSAWorkingMass) March 26, 2025

