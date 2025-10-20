Demonstrators dressed as "LICE" agents sparked outrage as they rolled on the US Constitution during the "No Kings" protest in Seattle on Sunday, October 19. "ICE lice have invaded the Constitution at Seattle Center's No Kings protest," the Stranger Seattle posted on social media. Reportedly, nearly seven million people participated across more than 2,700 cities and towns nationwide. The turnout marked a sharp increase of two million compared to the first protest in June. Demonstrators voiced strong opposition to former President Donald Trump’s administration and policies. Video of the unusual protest quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention online. US Protests: Donald Trump Shares AI Video of Spraying Mud on ‘No Kings’ Protestors.

Demonstrators Dressed as LICE Agents Roll on US Constitution in Seattle

NEW: Grown adult protesters dressed up as 'LICE' agents roll around on the U.S. Constitution at Seattle's 'No Kings' protest. "ICE lice have invaded the Constitution at Seattle Center's No Kings protest," the Stranger Seattle posted. Clown show. pic.twitter.com/nIRRc292MA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

