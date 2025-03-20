US immigration authorities, ICE, have arrested Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student and postdoctoral researcher at Georgetown University, over alleged ties to Hamas, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Suri, who was detained outside his home in Virginia, is accused of spreading Hamas propaganda and having connections to a senior Hamas adviser. Reportedly, DHS is pursuing his deportation under a rarely used immigration statute, the same one being applied to Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil. Suri's lawyer claims the government is targeting him due to his wife’s Palestinian heritage and their support for Palestinian rights. ‘Atmosphere Seemed So Volatile, Dangerous’: Indian PhD Candidate Ranjani Srinivasan Who ‘Self Deported’ From US.

Indian Student Badar Khan Suri Arrested in US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

