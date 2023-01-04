The Food and Drug Administration of United States has allowed abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies. According to reports, retail pharmacies across US will now be able to offer abortion pills under a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration. Reportedly, pharmacies can apply for certification to distribute mifepristone with the drugmakers and if successful will be able to dispense it directly to patients upon receiving a prescription from a certified prescriber, said Danco Laboratories, one of two companies that makes mifepristone. Hemgenix, World's Most Expensive Drug, Approved by US FDA To Treat Hemophilia, Costs Over Rs 28 Crore per Dose.

