Zepto, a quick-commerce company, has reportedly lost its food business license in Dharavi, Mumbai. This action was taken by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a thorough inspection of Zepto’s Dharavi facility. As per a report of Financial Express, the FDA inspection at Zepto’s Dharavi facility was overseen by the Minister of State for FDA Yogen Kadam. Assistant Commissioner (Food) Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil ordered an immediate suspension of Zepto’s food license under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011. The FDA inspection at Zepto’s (Kiranakart Technologies) facility found fungal growth on food, poor hygiene, and storage near clogged water. Cold storage temperatures were not properly maintained, floors were wet and dirty, and food items were disorganised. Expired products were reportedly mixed with fresh stock. Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Accuses CFO of Rival Company of Running Smear, Spam Campaign Against Them for Past Few Days To Spread Negative Narrative.

FDA, Maharashtra Suspends Zepto’s Mumbai License

THINK BEFORE YOU CLICK! Before you place your next online grocery order on #Zepto, read this:@FDA_MAHARASHTRA has immediately suspended Zepto's Mumbai license (Kiranakart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., #Dharavi)! Why? During inspection, they found: 🦠 Fungal growth on food 💧 Food… pic.twitter.com/GUCFRBYgnZ — नेत्वा धुरी NETWA DHURI (@netwadhuri) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)