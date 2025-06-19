Today, June 19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it welcomes the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, said the approval of injectable lenacapavir by the US FDA offers an additional HIV prevention option. He further said that the WHO will release guidelines for injectable lenacapavir next month. "We are working with partners and national authorities to ensure lenacapavir reaches people who need it most," his post said. It is worth noting that FDA's approval of injectable lenacapavir follows promising 2024 results from the PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials. The trials demonstrated the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir across diverse populations and settings. "Administered just twice a year, lenacapavir offers sustained protection and adds to the growing range of HIV prevention options," WHO said in an official press release. India Awarded WHO Certificate for Eliminating Trachoma at 78th World Health Assembly.

