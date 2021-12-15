The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported the highest numver of daily COVID-19 cases since the begining of the pandemic. The UK registered 78,610 coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases detected on Wednesday, over 4,600 are of Omicron. The previous highest number of daily cases was on January 8, 2021, when the the UK had witnessed 68,053 cases in a day.

