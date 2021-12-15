The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported the highest numver of daily COVID-19 cases since the begining of the pandemic. The UK registered 78,610 coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases detected on Wednesday, over 4,600 are of Omicron. The previous highest number of daily cases was on January 8, 2021, when the the UK had witnessed 68,053 cases in a day.

Tweet By ANI:

UK records highest-ever daily number of coronavirus cases: AFP — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Tweet By UK Health Security Agency:

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79 On 15 December, 78,610 new cases and 165 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine: pic.twitter.com/ul6k4OCX5R — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 15, 2021

