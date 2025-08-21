Alcohol consumption in the US has hit a record low, with just 54% of Americans saying they drink, according to a new Gallup poll. Conducted in July, the survey also found that 53% now believe even moderate drinking, one or two drinks a day, is harmful to health, marking a first in Gallup’s tracking history. Among drinkers, consumption is down as well, with only 24% reporting they had a drink in the past 24 hours, and 40% saying it’s been over a week, both record figures since 2000. US Tariffs: Nikki Haley Issues Stern Warning to Donald Trump Amid 50% Tariff Row, Says ‘Get Back India-US Ties on Track’.

US Alcohol Consumption Falls to Historic Low

