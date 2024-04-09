Restoring a 160-year-old legislation that prohibits all treatments other than those necessary to save a woman's life, the Arizona Supreme Court decided to make abortion virtually illegal in the Grand Canyon State. A 2022 legislation permitting abortions up to 15 weeks of gestation would depend on the existence of a federal constitutional right to abortion, according to Justice John R Lopez IV, writing for the court in a 4-2 split decision. That law cannot supersede one that was originally approved in 1864, when Arizona was still a territory, as the US Supreme Court abolished that right in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organisation decision two years ago. West Virginia Lawmakers Approve Abortion Ban With Few Exceptions.

Arizona Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Ban Passed in 1864

