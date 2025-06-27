The US Embassy in India has warned people applying for visas to watch out for fake agents and brokers who try to cheat them out of money. In a recent post on X, the US Embassy in India shared a video showing common tricks used by these scammers. The video shows the broker giving an aspirant a copy of "Commonly asked questions" and tells them that they should start packing. He later tells them that the papers will be ready in two weeks. However, the mother of the aspirant asked the agent if there was a way to get it faster. He tells them that it would cost an extra INR 10,000. The woman hands over money reluctantly, only to find an empty office two weeks later. The embassy reminded everyone that visa applications should only be done through official US government websites, and not through middlemen who make false promises. US Embassy in India Warns Visa Applicants: Omitting Facebook, Instagram and Other Social Media Details on DS-160 Form May Lead to Rejection; F, M and J Visa Applicants Asked to Make Accounts Public.

US Visa Scam: Know Tips to Stay Safe

Planning to apply for a U.S. visa? Beware of Fraudulent visa brokers who are everywhere, ready to scam you of your hard earned money. Watch this video as we expose common tricks used by fake agents. Don’t fall victim to such scams. For more information on U.S. visa, click… pic.twitter.com/GxKpmNv8VX — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 27, 2025

