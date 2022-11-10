A pursuit suspect that stole two vehicles and led authorities on a wild chase through Orange and L.A. counties came to an end after the suspect crashed into a gas station and was surrounded by police in Hacienda Heights. The driver crashed in several drivers on the road, before officers rammed the truck from behind and pushed him into a gas station. The driver was finally taken into custody and pulled from the disabled, and mangled, truck. The video of the incident has gone viral showing the driver being moved into an ambulance. Florida Airport Finds Gun Stuffed in Raw Chicken, Security Agency Shares Pics

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)