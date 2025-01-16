Priyanka Chopra has expressed her heartfelt concern and gratitude amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, which have wreaked havoc across the region. Taking to Instagram, she shared a poignant message, stating, “My heart is so heavy.” While she is relieved her family is safe, she acknowledged the immense loss experienced by friends, colleagues, and fellow residents. The actress highlighted the courage of ‘firefighters, first responders and volunteers’ who continue to risk their lives to protect others, calling them ‘true heroes’. She also urged her followers to contribute to relief efforts towards organisations that are working tirelessly to aid those affected. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Priyanka Chopra Praises Brave First Responders for Their Tireless Efforts in the Wake of Palisades Fire (View Post).

