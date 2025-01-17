Amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, many Hollywood events have been either cancelled or postponed, including the announcement of the 2025 Oscars nominations, now scheduled for January 23. There were concerns that the 97th Academy Awards might be postponed due to the devastating situation in LA. However, Academy CEO Bill Kramer has confirmed that the event will take place as planned on March 2. In a statement, Kramer said, “We have made the carefully considered decision to proceed with the 97th Oscars ceremony as planned on March 2. This year’s ceremony will include special moments acknowledging those who fought so bravely against these wildfires. This is precisely why we feel we must go forward - to use our global platform to bring attention to these critical moments in our history.⁠ The spirit of Los Angeles has always been one of resilience, and the Oscars represent not just a celebration of film, but of our community's strength and unity in the face of adversity.” Oscars 2025 Cancelled Due to Los Angeles Wildfires? 97th Academy Awards Committee Monitoring the Situation.

Update on the 97th Academy Awards Date

