In a shocking incident, a passenger was caught trying to board a plane in the US with a handgun stuffed inside a raw chicken at Florida Airport. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at the airport found the gun stuffed inside the packaged raw chicken. The TSA took to Twitter and and informed about the same, saying ''stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time." Delhi: Man Impersonating Air Force Officer Caught by Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gun Stuffed in Raw Chicken:

There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don’t wing it, you'll find all the proper packaging info here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/BpdbEwwouX — TSA (@TSA) November 7, 2022

