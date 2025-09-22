At the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21, US President Donald Trump stirred headlines by declaring that he will make a "historic" announcement on autism on Monday, September 22. Addressing thousands of mourners, Trump said, "We think we found an answer to autism," while hinting at a joint revelation with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr from the Oval Office. He described the upcoming event as "one of the most important news conferences" of his presidency. Trump also suggested that the announcement would shed light on the causes of autism and possible treatments. "There’s obviously something really wrong, we think we know what that is," he remarked. Trump credited Kirk’s influence in bringing him and RFK Jr together on the issue. ‘For Charlie’: US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Seen Together at Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service in Arizona (See Pics and Video).

‘We Found an Answer to Autism’: Donald Trump Makes Big Announcement

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says tomorrow will be A HISTORIC day for MAHA - a BIG announcement is coming regarding the causes of autism and how to treat it. Charlie played a large part in uniting Trump and RFK Jr. His reach extended everywhere. This will be historic! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/i9xpStHVP5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

Donald Trump to Announce Autism Breakthrough With RFK Jr on Monday

BREAKING !!! Trump says that tomorrow, he and RFK Jr. will make the largest medical announcement in American history regarding the cause of autism… 💉 pic.twitter.com/hWwBvnPRqn — Ella Maulding (@ellamaulding) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Eric Daugherty), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)