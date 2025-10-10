Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the Nobel Committee following the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Maria Corina Machado, while US President Donald Trump was passed over. Speaking shortly after the announcement, Putin said, "The Nobel Prize has lost its credibility," arguing that past decisions had awarded it to individuals who contributed little to global peace. He acknowledged Trump’s efforts in addressing long-standing crises, including his recent Gaza peace initiative, calling it a potentially historic achievement. Putin noted that while he cannot judge whether Trump deserved the prize, the committee’s choices had caused “tremendous damage” to its prestige. He emphasised the importance of recognising genuine efforts toward resolving conflicts, citing Ukraine and the Middle East as examples. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: White House Accuses Nobel Committee of Prioritising ‘Politics Over Peace’ After Donald Trump Misses Out, Maria Corina Machado Wins.

Vladimir Putin Slams Nobel Committee After Donald Trump Misses Nobel Peace Prize

🇷🇺 PUTIN: “THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE HAS LOST ITS CREDIBILITY” “It’s not my decision to make who to award. There were cases when this committee discussed the Nobel Peace Prize for people who have done nothing for the world. In my opinion, they have caused harm with these… https://t.co/33RiaDFA7h pic.twitter.com/HgxhK35tZn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 10, 2025

