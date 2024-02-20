X, formerly Twitter, has reportedly suspended X account of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. According to BNO News, Yulia Navalnaya's X account was suspended after its creation for allegedly violating X rules. Notably, Yulia Navalnaya is the wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in a Russian prison. Alexei Navalny's Wife, Yulia Navalnaya, Makes First Post Since Her Husband's Death in Russian Prison, Says 'I Love You'.

Yulia Navalnaya's X Account Suspended

X account of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, has been suspended one day after its creation for allegedly violating X rules pic.twitter.com/HkVYff9UXA — BNO News (@BNONews) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)