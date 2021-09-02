The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have turned out to be a great outing. In this article, we shall bring to you the live score, medal winners from the 16th paralympic games. But before that, let's have a look at the events tomorrow. So there are a host of events for India today. The day begins with Akash Jakhar and Rahul Jakhar's SH1 Qualification-Precision event at around 05.15 am and then 15 minutes later we have Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar who will be participating in the badminton event. Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 2, 2021.

Kohli and Parmar will be featuring in the Women’s Doubles SL3 – SU5- Group B. Suhas Yathiraj will be playing the next game in the Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A badminton's event. These players will play the next few rounds subject to qualification. On day 8 we had India winning no medals and thus on day 9 the athletes will look to bring up the medal tally.

So far India has won 10 medals in all. The Indian athletes have won 2 golds, five silver medals and three bronze medals. Presently, India is placed on number 34 in the medal tally. China leads the medal tally with 147 medals with 68 golds, 43 silver and 36 bronze. It would be quite an interesting day with a host of events at the Paralympics. Stay tuned for all live updates of the Paralympics.