The Indian team will be in action on day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India could not win a single medal at the mega event on September 1, 2021. In this article, we shall be speaking about the schedule for September 2, 2021, i.e day 9 of the Paralympics 2020 and the live streaming details of the matches for Team India. It all started off with Suyash Jadhav who was disqualified for rule violation in the 100 m breaststroke final. Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli also had quite a tough outing in the mixed doubles. Paralympics. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Highlights Day 8.
Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost to Lucas Manzur and Faustine Neol by 9-21, 21-15, 19-21. The French players just took 43 minutes to defeat the Indian pair. Amit Saroha, Dharambir also disappointed the country by being out of medal contention in Men's Club Throw F51-Final, Athletics. Palak Kohli also lost to Japan's Ayako Suzuki. The Japanese shuttler won 2-0 (21-4, 21-7). Lastly, Pramod Bhagat defeated Manoj Sarkar 2-1 (21-10, 21-23, 21-9) in the men's Group Play stage SL 3 category. Now, let's have a look at the schedule for day 9. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.
Schedule for day 9:
|Date
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete
|September 2
|05.15 AM
|Shooting
|SH1 Qualification- Precision
|Akash & Rahul Jakhar
|September 2
|05.30 AM
|Badminton
|Women’s Doubles SL3 – SU5- Group B
|Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar
|September 2
|06.10 AM
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A
|Suhas Yathiraj
|September 2
|06.10 AM
|Canoe Spirit
|Women’s 200m VL2-Heat 1
|Prachi Yadav
|September 2
|06.50 AM
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4- Group B-Match 1
|Tarun Dhillion
|September 2
|07.15 AM
|Taekwondo
|Women K44- 49- Round of 16
|Aruna Tanwar
|September 2
|08.50 AM
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles SL4 –Group D-Match 1
|Parul Parmar
|September 2
|09.00 AM
|Taekwondo
|Women K44- 49- Round of 16
|Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)
|September 2
|09.00 AM
|Shooting
|P3 Mixed 25 Pistol SH1 Qualification
|Akash & Rahul Jakhar
|September 2
|09.30 AM
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6- Group B Match-1
|Krishna Nagar
|September 2
|10.10 AM
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles SH6 –Group B Match 1
|Palak Kohli
|September 2
|10.30 AM
|Taekwondo
|Women K-44-49 KG- Repechage Quarterfinal
|Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)
|September 2
|12.00 PM
|Shooting
|P3 Mixed 25 Meter Pistol SH1- Final
|Akash & Rahul Jakhar (Subject to Qualification)
|Septemeber 2
|01.10 PM
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL3- Group A-Match 2
|Pramod Bhagat
|September 2
|02.30 PM
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles SL4- Group D- Match 2
|Parul Parmar
|September 2
|02.30 PM
|Taekwondo
|Women K-44-49 KG- Repechage Quarterfinal
|Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)
|September 2
|03.30 PM
|Taekwondo
|Women K-44-49 KG- Repechage Quarterfinal
|Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)
|September 2
|04.28 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put Finals
|Arvind
|September 2
|04.30 PM
|Taekwondo
|Women K-44-49 KG- Bronze Medal
|Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)
|September 2
|05.30 PM
|Taekwondo
|Women K-44-49 KG- Gold Medal
|Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)
Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide a live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.
