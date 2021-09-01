The Indian team will be in action on day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India could not win a single medal at the mega event on September 1, 2021. In this article, we shall be speaking about the schedule for September 2, 2021, i.e day 9 of the Paralympics 2020 and the live streaming details of the matches for Team India. It all started off with Suyash Jadhav who was disqualified for rule violation in the 100 m breaststroke final. Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli also had quite a tough outing in the mixed doubles. Paralympics. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Highlights Day 8.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost to Lucas Manzur and Faustine Neol by 9-21, 21-15, 19-21. The French players just took 43 minutes to defeat the Indian pair. Amit Saroha, Dharambir also disappointed the country by being out of medal contention in Men's Club Throw F51-Final, Athletics. Palak Kohli also lost to Japan's Ayako Suzuki. The Japanese shuttler won 2-0 (21-4, 21-7). Lastly, Pramod Bhagat defeated Manoj Sarkar 2-1 (21-10, 21-23, 21-9) in the men's Group Play stage SL 3 category. Now, let's have a look at the schedule for day 9. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.

Schedule for day 9:

Date Time Sport Event Athlete September 2 05.15 AM Shooting SH1 Qualification- Precision Akash & Rahul Jakhar September 2 05.30 AM Badminton Women’s Doubles SL3 – SU5- Group B Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar September 2 06.10 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A Suhas Yathiraj September 2 06.10 AM Canoe Spirit Women’s 200m VL2-Heat 1 Prachi Yadav September 2 06.50 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL4- Group B-Match 1 Tarun Dhillion September 2 07.15 AM Taekwondo Women K44- 49- Round of 16 Aruna Tanwar September 2 08.50 AM Badminton Women’s Singles SL4 –Group D-Match 1 Parul Parmar September 2 09.00 AM Taekwondo Women K44- 49- Round of 16 Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification) September 2 09.00 AM Shooting P3 Mixed 25 Pistol SH1 Qualification Akash & Rahul Jakhar September 2 09.30 AM Badminton Men's Singles SH6- Group B Match-1 Krishna Nagar September 2 10.10 AM Badminton Women’s Singles SH6 –Group B Match 1 Palak Kohli September 2 10.30 AM Taekwondo Women K-44-49 KG- Repechage Quarterfinal Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification) September 2 12.00 PM Shooting P3 Mixed 25 Meter Pistol SH1- Final Akash & Rahul Jakhar (Subject to Qualification) Septemeber 2 01.10 PM Badminton Men’s Singles SL3- Group A-Match 2 Pramod Bhagat September 2 02.30 PM Badminton Women’s Singles SL4- Group D- Match 2 Parul Parmar September 2 02.30 PM Taekwondo Women K-44-49 KG- Repechage Quarterfinal Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification) September 2 03.30 PM Taekwondo Women K-44-49 KG- Repechage Quarterfinal Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification) September 2 04.28 PM Athletics Men’s Shot Put Finals Arvind September 2 04.30 PM Taekwondo Women K-44-49 KG- Bronze Medal Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification) September 2 05.30 PM Taekwondo Women K-44-49 KG- Gold Medal Aruna Tanwar (Subject to Qualification)

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide a live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).