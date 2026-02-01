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Indian shuttler Devika Sihag has clinched her maiden BWF Super 300 title at Thailand Masters 2026, concluding a remarkable run at the tournament in Bangkok on Sunday. The 20-year-old, currently ranked 63rd in the world, was declared the winner after her Malaysian opponent, Goh Jin Wei, retired due to injury during the women's singles final. Sihag was leading comfortably with a score of 21-8, 6-3 when the match was halted. This victory marks a significant milestone for Sihag, representing her first BWF World Tour title and the first by an Indian player this year. Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement, India Badminton Star Says 'My Knee Was Giving Up' (Watch Video).

Devika Sihag Clinches Thailand Masters 2026

Devika Sihag, Thailand Masters 2026 CHAMPION! 🏆 A career-best performance from the 20-year-old who wins her maiden S300 title! pic.twitter.com/xSlg8OFIHl — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) February 1, 2026

Dominant Performance Culminates in Victory

Sihag's path to the title at the USD 250,000 event was characterised by a series of impressive upsets against higher-ranked opponents. Her "giant-killing spree" saw her overcome senior compatriot Ashmita Chaliha in the opening round, followed by a victory against Chinese Taipei's world No. 42 Tung Ciou-Tong in the pre-quarterfinals. The biggest scalp of her career came in the quarter-finals, where she defeated the home favourite and top seed, world No. 16 Supanida Katethong of Thailand. She continued her strong form into the semi-finals, where she beat world No. 35 Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei in straight games.

A Promising Career Ahead

The final match, held at the Nimibutr Stadium, saw Sihag assert her dominance from the outset. She swiftly secured the first game 21-8 against Goh Jin Wei, a two-time junior world champion. In the second game, Sihag maintained her momentum, leading 6-3 before Goh Jin Wei was forced to retire with a hamstring injury, handing the Indian the championship. This triumph elevates Sihag's profile on the international badminton circuit, building on her previous successes, which include three BWF International circuit titles and a runner-up finish at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 last year. Indonesia Masters 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Crash Out In Quarterfinals.

Looking Forward

Devika Sihag's maiden Super 300 title is a testament to her talent and perseverance, signalling her emergence as a formidable force in women's singles badminton. Her performance at the Thailand Masters 2026 has not only brought her personal glory but also provided a significant boost for Indian badminton. Indian players are now set to compete at the German Open 2026, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday. This victory sets a positive tone for the upcoming season and highlights the growing depth of talent within Indian badminton.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BAI_Media). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).