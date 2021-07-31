Asian medal 2018 Gold medallist Tai Tzu-Ying took on PV Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Chinese Taipei player made way into the finals of the singles badminton contest as PV Sindhu lost 18-21, 12-21 and now the Indian shuttler will play to clinching the bronze medal. Tai Tzu started the game with a couple of quick points and the scoreboard read 2-0. But Sindhu made a quick comeback and forced her opponent to make errors. A few of them were even unforced errors. Sindhu then dished out variations and soon was leading the match 7-3. She made sure to slam high shots time and again. But the Chinese Taipeiseemed to be in no mood to give up and kept on responding with body returns. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 8.

Soon the gap was filled up with 9-8. The Chinese Taipei also displayed an effective netplay. The midgame interval had PV Sindhu leading 11-8 but then body smashes and a great display of deceptive push helps her equalise 11-11. The game went neck to neck from here on. A lot of points by Tai Tzu-Ying were earned by a body smash. PV Sindhu lost the first game 18-21. The second game needs a bit of a change in strategies from PV Sindhu. Every point was hard-fought by both players. However, both shuttlers had a fair bit of errors made in the match.

In the second game, Tai Tzu-Ying was soon leading the match 7-4. The rallies were dominated by PV Sindhu but Tai Tzu kept on dominating her. PV Sindhu's opponent brought out a huge variation in services and kept high on confidence. She kept on pushing the Indian on the back foot. The Indian shuttler trailed by 7 points. The Indian shuttler had already performed well in the first game but in the second match, the Indian shuttler had been performing in patches and things kept on getting quite difficult for Sindhu. In the end, the player Tai Tzu-Ying walked away with the game 21-18. Now the Indian shuttler will face China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze-medal match.

