Team India continue their pursuit of medals at Day 8 of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Till now, Mirabai Chanu is the sole medallist for the country with a silver in Weightlifting, but Day 7 of the games saw boxer Lovlina Borgohain confirm another podium finish for the nation after her quarter-final win in the welterweight division. So we bring you all the live updates and medal winners from Day 8 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tokyo Olympic 2020 Games Highlights Day 7.

July 31, 2021 will be an important one for Team India at the 32nd edition of the Olympics as many athletes could close in on medals at the tournament. Shuttler PV Sindhu is just a win away from a podium finish whole Archer Atanu Das can win a medal on the day if he manages to advance further in Men’s individual events. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 31.

The Day will also be crucial for the Indian women’s hockey team as they look to progress in the quarter-final stages. The team are currently placed fifth in the six-team group and need to better Ireland’s result in the day if they are to avoid being knocked out early.

Day 7 saw the Indian athletics contingent begin their Tokyo 2020 journey however, the results didn’t match the expectations. Avinash Sable bettered his national record in 3000m steeplechase but was unable to advance while Dutee Chand, MP Jabir had disappointing results in their events.