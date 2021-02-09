A ball kid collapsed at during the Australian Open 21 men’s singles match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard. The incident took place on day two of the Grand Slam tournament on Court 16 at the Melbourne Park. The ball kid has been sent home now to take complete rest. Once the kid collapsed, nearby staff and players rushed to help the him before assisting from the court to receive medical attention. Novak Djokovic Delivers Heartwarming Speech After Registering a Win Against Jeremy Chardy in the 1st Round of Australia Open 2021 (Watch Video).

Jose Morgado, Tennis reporter, took to Twitter and wrote, “Terrible situation on court 16, as a young bal (sic) boy colapsed.He looks better now and play is underway. In another tweet, he added, “Players looked very concerned but all the staff was quick to help. Hoping it's all good.

Though the cause of the collapse is not known yet, some are saying the sparing temperature in Melbourne could be the reason. However, it was around 22 degree Celsius when the incident took place. Australian Open 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming & Match Timings in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Tennis Grand Slam Event on Sony Sports Channels and SonyLiv Online in India.

Players looked very concerned but all the staff was quick to help. Hoping it's all good. pic.twitter.com/GmSpsdMLcp — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 9, 2021

It is unclear what exactly prompted the ball boy to collapse at Melbourne Park, where the temperature was 22C at the time of the incident. A Tennis Australia spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au, “A ball kid was unwell during the first match on Court 16 today and was immediately attended to by the medical team and will rest at home as a precautionary measure. The kid will return to her duties later this week.”

