Tennis fans have their eyes on the calendar as the first Grand Slam event of the year is around the corner. The Australian Open 2021 gets underway at Melbourne Park on February 8 (Monday) and will go on till February 21. Usually, the Australian Open starts from Mid-January, but this year, the tournament got postponed slightly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talismans like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams will ply their trade in the event. However, Swiss ace Roger Federer has pulled out of the due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other necessary details of Australian Open 2021. Serena Williams Keeps Rolling in Tuneup for Australian Open 2021.

Defending champion Djokovic will lock horns with French player Jeremy Chardy in the opening game of the tournament. Meanwhile, women’s singles’ first match will be played between Montenegro’s Kovinić Danka and Aussie youngster Ash Barty. With Federer out of the event, most eyes will be on Djokovic and Nadal who have won the event eight times and once respectively. Among Indians, Sumit Nagal will compete in the single’s event whereas Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are the men’s doubles specialists. As the Grand Slam event takes a countdown, let’s look at streaming and other information. WTA Players Tuneup for Australian Open 2021 After Quarantine.

What Is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Australian Open 2021?

As mentioned above, the gala Tennis event is scheduled to start from February 8 (Monday) and will go on till February 21 (Sunday). All the matches in the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Park. Live broadcast of the Australian Open 2021 main draw matches start in India from 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

AustralianOpen 2021 FullSchedule:

February 8,9 – Men’s And Women’s Singles 1st Round

February 10,11 – Men’s And Women’s Singles 2nd Round

February 12,13 – Men’s And Women’s Singles 3rd Round

February 14, 15 – Men’s And Women’s Singles 4th Round

February 16, 17 – Men’s And Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

February 18 – Women’s Semi-Finals And Men’s Semi-Final 1

February 19 – Men’s Semi-Final 2

February 20 – Women’s Final

February 21 – Men’s Final

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Australian Open 2021? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Tennis and French Open fans in India can catch the live action on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the broadcasting partner for Australian Open 2021 Grand Slam tournament in India and will be providing the live telecast of select matches. Fans can tune into Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and their HD substitutes to catch the games live.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Australian Open 2021 Online in India?

Matches will also be live on online platforms for fans not able to catch the live-action television. Fans seeking to see the live action of Australian Open 2021 online can live stream the games on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network. SonyLIV will be live streaming select Australian Open 2020 matches on its mobile application and the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).