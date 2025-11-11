Mumbai, November 11: World Cup winner and head coach of the Indian men's cricket team Gautam Gambhir and Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia have expressed their condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in the blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday. A powerful explosion ripped through a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing 10 people and injuring many others. The blast, which occurred at a busy traffic signal, triggered panic across the Old Delhi area, igniting nearby vehicles and shattering windows. Delhi Blast: Global Diplomats Condemn Red Fort Explosion, Express Condolences to Families of Victims.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as a deafening roar, with thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage. The incident comes just hours after J&K Police busted a transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad, recovering 2,900 kg of explosives and arms.

Gautam Gambhir Mourns Death of Red Fort Blast

Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of deceased and for the speedy recovery of injured. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 10, 2025

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also mourned the deaths in the incident and condemned the blast.

Bajrang Punia Mourns and Condemns Red Fort Blast

दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए कार विस्फोट ने कई निर्दोष लोगों की जिंदगी छीन ली, जो अत्यंत दुखद है।यह हादसा बेहद हृदयविदारक और पीड़ादायक है। इस शोक की घड़ी में मैं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ खड़ा हूं और अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ… — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) November 10, 2025

Vinesh Phogat Expresses Condolences to Affected Families of Delhi Blast

दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुआ विस्फोट अत्यंत दुखद और चिंताजनक है। अभी तक की जानकारी के अनुसार कई लोगों के जीवन की हानि हुई है, जो बेहद पीड़ादायक है। इस दुःखद घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति… — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) November 10, 2025

Another former wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat too mourned the death of innocent people in the blast at Red Fort. She also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident. The blast in the crowded area came on a day around 360 kilograms of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in Haryana's Faridabad.

