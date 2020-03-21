Aakash Chopra Gives a Befitting Reply to Troll Who Mocked Him Over His Earnings (See Tweet)

Aakash Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aakash Chopra is one of the most popular Indian commentators and his unique style of describing a particular incident on the field is loved by one and all. The former Indian cricketer is also an active user of social media and is often interacting his fans on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, a fan tried to take a dig at Chopra’s earning by asking him how the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player can afford a house in Mumbai. However, Chopra gave him a mouth-shutting reply and the Twitter user apologized soon. Aakash Chopra Shuts Down a Troll Who Called Him 'Virat Kohli's Chamcha.'

“How could u afford a house in mumbai akash, oh i forgot most of outsiders live in rented house,” wrote the fan on the micro-blogging website. However, the commentator was quick in giving back to the troll. “Correct. Rented apartment. Can’t afford to buy a house in Mumbai. Thanks for the concern,” wrote Chopra while replying to the Twitter user. Well, the fan also realized his folly soon and praised Chopra’s commentary skills. “Just kidding sir...anyway big fan of ur commentary,” he replied.

Aakash Chopra Gives a Mouth-Shutting Reply!!

Just kidding sir...anyway big fan of ur commentary 👍👍 — harsh chotai (@harshchotai1) March 18, 2020

The popular commentator was last seen giving his voice during India’s miserable Tour to New Zealand where the Virat Kohli-led side faced a clean sweep in ODI and Test series. However, all the major cricketing actions all around the world have taken a pause amid the coronavirus outbreak. Even, dark clouds are looming over the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and speculations are that the gala tournament can also get called off. So, fans will certainly not be able to enjoy Chopra’s commentary for quite a while.