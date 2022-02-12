Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani was one of the unknown players at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, the Indian cricketer saw a number of teams interested in acquiring his services and it was eventually newcomers Gujarat Titans who placed the highest bid for the cricketer at the bidding war. Gujarat Titans managed to land the 27-year-old cricketer for a price of INR 2.6 crores. Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2022: Abhinav Sadarangani Sold to GT for INR 2.60 Crore at Mega Auction.

Abhinav Sadarangani plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit and has been putting up impressive performances. The 27-year-old cricketer initially attracted bids from the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals but Gujarat Titans managed to land the promising cricketer with the top bid at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani Lesser-Known Facts

# He was born in Bangalore, Karnataka on September 16, 1994

# Abhinav Manohar is a right-handed batter and can bowl right-arm leg-break

# Abhinav Manohar Sadarangi plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit

# He made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in the 2021 season against Saurashtra

# Manohar scored unbeaten 70 runs off 49 deliveries on his Syed Mushtaq Ali debut

# He scored 46 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 final in a losing cause against Tamil Nadu

# He has played for Hubli Tigers, Bellary Tuskers in Karnataka Premier League

Gujarat Titans were one of the most active teams at IPL 2022 mega auction and bought a number of star players. Having already the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan in their squad, they bought Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy and Jason Roy.

